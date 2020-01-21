Buhari re-appoints Ankeli, Shehu Garba as aides on disability matters

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the re-appointment of Dr Samuel Ankeli, as his Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Disability Matters.



The President also re-appointed Shehu Garba as Special Assistant (SA), Disability Matters.



A statement by Malam Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity) said in that “the appointments take effect from October 15, 2019.”

