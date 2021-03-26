President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the renewal of the appointment of Mr Alexander Ayoola Okoh as the Director-General, Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) for a second term of four years in accordance with the provision of Section 17 (1)(a) and (2)(a) of the Public Enterprise (Privatization & Commercialization) Act, 1999.

Laolu Akande, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media & Publicity, Office of the Vice President disclosed this in a statement Friday.

According to Amanda,this renewal will take effect from 10th April, 2021.

The BPE is the Federal Government agency charged with economic reforms especially the privatization and commercialization of government-owned enterprises in the country. BPE also serves as the secretariat of the National Council on Privatization.

In the last four years, BPE has witnessed a notable invigoration in its activities, the statement said.





