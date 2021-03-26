Buhari re-appoints Alex Okoh as DG BPE

March 26, 2021 Danlami Nmodu Business, News 0



President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the renewal of the appointment of Mr Alexander Ayoola Okoh as the Director-General, Bureau of Enterprises (BPE) for a second term of four in accordance with the provision of Section 17 (1)(a) and (2)(a) of the Enterprise (Privatization & Commercialization) Act, 1999.

Laolu Akande, Senior Special to the President on Media & Publicity, Office of the Vice President disclosed this in a statement Friday.

According to Amanda,this renewal will take effect from 10th April, 2021.

The BPE is the Federal Government agency with economic reforms especially the privatization and commercialization of government-owned enterprises in the country. BPE also serves as the secretariat of the National on Privatization.

In the last four , BPE has witnessed a notable invigoration in its activities, the statement said.


Tags: , , , ,