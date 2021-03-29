Buhari proceeds to London for ‘routine medical check-up’

March 29, 2021 Danlami Nmodu Featured, News, Project 0



President Muhammadu Buhari will proceed London, the United Kingdom, Tuesday March 30, 2021, for a routine medical check-.

Presidential Spokesman, Femi Adesina, disclosed this in a statement Monday evening.

“The President meets with Security Chiefs first in the morning, after which he embarks journey” Adesina said.

Buhari is due back in the country during the second week April, 2021,the presisential spokesman said.

Femi Adesina, Adviser the President (Media and Publicity)

Tags: , , , , ,