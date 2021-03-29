President Muhammadu Buhari will proceed to London, the United Kingdom, Tuesday March 30, 2021, for a routine medical check-up.

Presidential Spokesman, Femi Adesina, disclosed this in a statement Monday evening.

“The President meets with Security Chiefs first in the morning, after which he embarks on the journey” Adesina said.

Buhari is due back in the country during the second week of April, 2021,the presisential spokesman said.

Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media and Publicity)



