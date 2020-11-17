Buhari presides  over National Security Council meeting

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over the quarterly meeting of the National Security Council (NSC) at the State House, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Vice-President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo; the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha; Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari and the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, are among those attending the meeting.