Buhari presides over meeting of Police Council

June 4, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



  Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over the meeting of the Police Council at the Presidential , Abuja.

The of Nigeria (NAN) reports that those in attendance of the meeting include Vice- Yemi , of the Governors’ Forum and Governor of Ekiti, Kayode Fayemi and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha.

Others physically attending the meeting are the Chief of Staff to the , Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, Ministers of Police Affairs, Alhaji Maigari Dingyadi  Interior, Ra’uf Aregbesola, Federal Territory (FCT), Muhammed Bello and the Police Service Commission, Musiliu Smith.

NAN reports that the acting Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba was also sighted at the venue of the meeting but not of the deliberations.

NAN reliably learnt that the meeting might confirm the appointment of the acting I-G today.

President Buhari had on April 6 appointed Usman Baba as acting the Inspector General of Police.

Baba was a Deputy Inspector General of Police before his promotion.

details later…….(NAN)

