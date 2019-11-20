Buhari presides over FEC meeting as Ministries of Power, others make presentations

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday presided over the meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The Ministries of Power and that of Justice are among the Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) expected to make presentation at the meeting.

The meeting is being attended by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha and the National Security Adviser (NSA), retired Maj.-Gen. Babagana Monguno.

Others attending the meeting included cabinet ministers and some presidential aides.(NAN)