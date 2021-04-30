Buhari presides over crucial security meeting at Aso Villa

April 30, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey News, Politics, Project 0



President Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over a security meeting with Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo and Security in attendance at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the First Lady Conference Hall is being used as venue of the meeting the upgrading of the Chamber.

in attendance at the meeting include Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss ; of to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, and the Minister of Defence, Maj-Gen. Bashir Magashi as well as National Security Adviser, Maj.-Gen. Babagana Monguno (Rtd).

are of Defence , Gen. Lucky Irabor, of Army ; Lieut.-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, of Naval Staff; Vice Admiral Awwal Zubairu, Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Ishiaka Oladayo Amoo and the acting Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba. (NAN)

Tags: , ,