Buhari presides over crucial meeting of National Security Council

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over a crucial security meeting with all the nation’s security chiefs and relevant cabinet Ministers in attendance.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that the meeting was summoned to critically analyzed the prevailing challenges of security bedevilling the country with a view to charting the best way forward.

NAN reports that the nation security forces had in the recent times taken the battle more robustly to insurgents, bandits and all other criminals troubling the country.

NAN learnt that the meeting is expected to discuss successes being achieved in the renewed onslaught against terrorism, insurgency as well as the deadly activities of bandits across the country.

Mr Femi Adesina, the President’s spokesman in a statement on Tuesday, said: ”The President will be brought up to speed on developments at the Thursday meeting, while plans to bring a decisive end to the challenges will be formulated.”

NAN reports that the meeting may also look into the security implications of the reported mass surrender of Boko Haram insurgents and members of their families in the Northeast.

Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno as well as other top security officials were recently quoted as saying: ”Insurgents are now surrendering in droves.”

In attendance at the Thursday’s meeting were Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, Chief of Staff to the President, Secretary to Government of the Federation, Ministers of Defence, Justice, Interior, Police and Foreign Affairs as well as the National Security Adviser.

Others were the service chiefs led by the Chief of Defence Staff, Inspector General of Police, Directors General, Department of state Services and The National Intelligence Agency, Chief of Defence Intelligence and other relevant stakeholders. (NAN)

