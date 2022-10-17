Buhari Presides over 3rd Ministerial Performance Review Retreat

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over the 3rd Ministerial Performance Review Retreat with the Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, former President of Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta, Senate President Ahmad Lawan and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila in attendance.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that others in attendance of the retreat are the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari and cabinet Ministers.

Service and security chiefs, Permanent Secretaries and top government functionaries are also attending the retreat.

NAN reports the candidate of the All Progressives Congress ((APC), Bola Tinubu and other presidential aides also attended the opening ceremony of the event.

Kenyatta, is expected to present a keynote address as participants are expected to deliberate on the overview of the third year scorecard and summary of Ministerial/MDA performance during the retreat. (NAN

