‘Buhari presidency deaf and dumb,’ says Fayose

Share the news



















Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose has described President Muhammadu Buhari as an accidental president, who is unconscious of happenings in his own Presidency, and as such, should be ignored.



Fayose was reacting to comment by the President’s Spokesperson, Femi Adesina, that he (President Buhari) would have dealt with Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State and himself (Fayose), “for their

anti-Buhari tendency but he chose to tolerate them as a father of the nation.”



The former governor said in a statement on Sunday, by his Spokesperson, Lere Olayinka, that it was funny that Adesina, who he described as his friend and brother, was talking about “a President punishing serving governors or even ordinary Nigerians as if they are his servants.”



He said Adesina ought to have realized that he had been quiet for a while, having concluded that Buhari’s Presidency was deaf and dumb, warning that he (Adesina) should be mindful of waking a sleeping lion so as not to be confronted with consequences he be able contend with.



“On the comment by my brother and friend, Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to President Buhari, on the President not ‘dealing with myself and Gov. Wike,’ President Buhari, in my opinion is an ‘Accidental President,’ who is not only clueless but unconscious of happenings in

his own Presidency.



“A man who can’t defend or protect his immediate family is not in anyway better than an effigy.



“If not, those around him won’t be talking about a President ‘punishing’ serving governors or even ordinary Nigerians as if they are his servants.



“Femi Adesina, do you realize I have been quiet for a while, having concluded that Buhari’s Presidency is deaf and dumb?



“So don’t wake a sleeping lion so as not to be confronted with consequences you can’t contend with,” Fayose said.

Related

Share the news













No tags for this post.