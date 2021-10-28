Buhari prays for ‘everlasting peace in Nigeria’ – Presidency

President Muhammadu Buhari continued his visit to Saudi Arabia with a brief stopover at Madinah where he observed his evening prayers and engaged in intense prayers, along with his entourage for the return of peace and security all over Nigeria and the world at large..

This was disclosed in a press release signed by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity) on Wednesday.

The President who had earlier been received at the Prince Muhammad Abdulaziz Airport, Madinah by the Deputy Governor of the Region, Prince Sa’ud Al-Faisal spent quality time at the Mosque of the Holy Prophet Muhammed, Islam’s second holiest, engaging in prayers and recitation of the Holy Qur’an.

President Buhari and the delegation prayed for the well-being of the nation and its people and for the full restoration of peace and security in Nigerian and around the globe. Prayers for the economy, ravaged by the pandemic to fully recover for the benefit of the nation and its people were also offered.

The President will later on in the evening proceed to Makkah for the performance of the Umrah (lesser Hajj).

