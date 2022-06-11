Buhari praises Bagudu for ensuring success of APC convention

By Muhammad Lawal

President Muhammadu Buhari has praised Gov. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi for playing an extraordinary role in ensuring the successful conduct of the just-concluded APC Special National Convention.

Malam Yahaya Sarki, Special Adviser on Media to Kebbi State Governor, disclosed this on Friday in a statement made available to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi.

Sarki said the commendation was contained in a letter by the president addressed to the Chairman, Progressives Governors’ Forum, on his role in the recently conducted APC national convention.

At the convention, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu was elected the party’s standard flag bearer for the 2023 elections.

While describing the presidential primary as one of the most competitive and peaceful in the history of Nigeria’s democracy, the president extolled Bagudu’s invaluable efforts.

He said: “I was pleased to see how you were very professional and efficient in handling the sensitive political position of Chairman, Progressives Governors’ Forum.

“Your commitment in pursuit of equity and fairness speaks volumes in the cooperation displayed by APC governors.

“This indeed demonstrates the camaraderie that brought us together over eight years ago.

“The party primaries were peacefully conducted and the delegates have selected the candidate to carry the APC flag in the 2023 presidential poll.

“Today, as a patriotic APC member and stakeholder, I trust that you will come together to work with our candidate to win the 2023 elections.

“In the past seven years in government, we have achieved a lot. However, we have a lot more to do. The APC project is far from over and we need all of you to come together to ensure our progressive journey to peace and prosperity is sustained.

“Our candidate, His Excellency, Sen. Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is no stranger to you.

“He is our friend and brother. We know his commitment, his track record and his capacity to lead our party to success. So now is the time for all of us to come together and march forward, as we did in 2015, to a convincing APC victory,” the president said.

The president also said that he looked forward to working closely with APC governors to support Tinubu and all other APC candidates. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

