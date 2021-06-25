Buhari postpones London trip

President Muhammadu Buhari has postponed his planned trip to London for medical follow-up.

According to a statement signed by Presidential Spokesman, Femi Adesina, a new date will be announced for the trip.

Adesina said Friday, “The medical follow-up visit of President Muhammadu Buhari to United Kingdom earlier scheduled for today, Friday, June 25, 2021, has been postponed.

“A new date will be announced in due course.”

A statement by the Presidency had said the President would leave Abuja for London, but that has been put on hold for now.

