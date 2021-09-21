Buhari pledges support to Burundi’s development

President Muhammadu Buhari has pledged Nigeria’s assistance to Burundi as part of deliberate efforts to promote peace and development in the Southern African country.

A statement by the President’s spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, on Tuesday, said the president made the pledge when he met with President Evariste Ndayishimiye of the Republic of Burundi.

The meeting was held on the margins of the 76th United Nations’ General Assembly holding in New York, USA, on Tuesday.

“We will be proactive and give support to the best of our abilities,” President Buhari promised.

The Burundian President assured that his country was out of conflict, “there is now peace and reconciliation and we have vast opportunities to exploit.”

He said his country was looking for support of friendly nations in the areas of oil supply, agriculture, mines, and several others, which Nigerian expertise could provide. (NAN)

