Buhari pledges 50% increase in education budget in 2 yrs

President Muhammadu Buhari has pledged to increase the budget for the education sector by as much as 50 per cent over the next two years.

The Nigerian leader stated this at the Global Education Summit in London, United Kingdom, on Wednesday.

In a document titled : State Call To Action On Education Ahead The Global Education Summit, signed as a form commitment at the on-going Summit in London, United Kingdom, the president stated:

“We commit to progressively increase annual domestic education expenditure by 50 per cent over the next two years and up to 100% by 2025 beyond the 20 per cent global benchmark.”

