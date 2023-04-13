Buhari performs Umrah rituals in Makkah

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari has successfully performed Umrah rituals, amid tight security, upon his arrival at the Grand Mosque in Makkah.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the president along side members of his entourage were led by a delegation from the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Nigerian Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Pantami in performing the rituals.

The Nigerian leader had earlier visited some historic religious places in Madinah on Tuesday and Wednesday before he proceeded to Makkah for the Umrah.

President Buhari had also visited and prayed at the Prophet’s Mosque.

He arrived in the Kingdom on an eight-day official visit on Tuesday. (NAN)