Buhari pays tribute to Prof Ayagi

President Muhammadu Buhari has paid tribute to renowned scholar and professor of economics, Professor Ibrahim Alkali Ayagi, describing him as an accomplished economist, banker and administrator who made outstanding contributions to the development of education in northern Nigeria, promotion of entrepreneurship and small businesses.

A statement signed by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity) said as former Chairman of the National Economic Intelligence Committee (NEIC), President Buhari believes that the late Ayagi will be long remembered and honoured for his diligent and professional roles in tackling Nigeria’s crippling foreign debt.

Buhari also extended heartfelt condolences to Prof Ayagi’s family, the government and people of Kano and his many friends, students and admirers.

He prayed that God will grant Prof Ayagi’s soul eternal rest and comfort all who mourn.

In the wake of the devastating impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the President also appeals to the multitude of mourners and sympathizers, particularly in home state of the deceased, to maintain social distancing, stay-at-home and observe all precautionary measures to curtail the transmission of the virus.