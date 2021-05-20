By Chimezie Godfrey

President Muhammadu Buhari has paid heartfelt tribute to Professor Felicia Adebola Adedoyin, renowned professor of Education and composer of the National Pledge, saying her patriotic fervour will be remembered anytime the national pledge is recited.

This was disclosed in a statement by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President on Media & Publicity.

According to Adesina, President Buhari noted that the thoughtful and solemn words of the National Pledge have become innovation to Nigerian citizens.

He stated,”President Buhari asserts that the thoughtful and solemn words of the National Pledge by the iconic composer, have become an invocation to every citizen of the country to serve our fatherland with faithfulness, loyalty and honesty.

“President Buhari submits that Nigerians will continue to honour the memory of this legend who in 33 words gave us a timeless promise to keep for the nation.

“President Buhari extends his commiseration to the Adedoyin family, friends and associates as well as the Government and people of Oyo State on the passing of the academic and writer, whose immense works will remain indelible in our minds.

“He prays Almighty God to grant the departed eternal rest.”

