Buhari pays tribute to Ohaneze President-General, Obiozor

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari says he is deeply saddened by the passing of Prof. George Obiozor, the President General of Ohaneze Ndigbo, worldwide.

In a statement by spokesperson for Buhari, Mr Femi Adesina on Thursday in Abuja, he extended heartfelt condolences to Obiozor’s family, the government and people of Imo as well as Ndigbo, at home and in Diaspora.

Buhari described the demise of the former Ambassador of Nigeria to the U.S, High Commissioner to the Republic of Cyprus and Ambassador to the State of Israel, as an immeasurable loss to the country.

The president said that the former Director-General, Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA) had exemplified leadership skills and values as a thoroughbred diplomat.

The president said that the contributions of the unique leader and strong proponent of peace and a stable polity, who also held other strategic public positions, would never be forgotten.

He also believed that all those mourning the demise of the statesman, who commanded great respect among his peers in the academia and foreign policy arena, would honour his memory by actively embracing his beliefs and ideas geared towards uniting Nigeria beyond geo-political considerations.

Buhari recalled fond memories of meeting Obiozor on several occasions and value his endearing sense of patriotism.

The president said he joined the Igbo nation in ”mourning the irreparable loss of this great son of Nigeria,” even as he prayed for the peaceful repose of the soul of the deceased. (NAN)