President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday in Abuja paid tribute to the patriotic martyrs of the civil war whose glorious sacrifices enabled the unity of Nigeria as a great nation.

Malam Garba Shehu, the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, in a statement, said Buhari expressed his feelings when he hosted the World leader of the Tijjaniyya Islamic Religious Movement, Sheikh Muhammadul Mahy Niass.

Sheikh Muhammadul Niass is also the Grand Khalifa of Sheikh Ibrahim Niass.

Buhari thanked the Movement for their profuse prayers for an end to the war and the reunification of Nigeria.

He recalled that in the 30 months of the civil war, Nigerians on both sides lost numerous lives and prayed that never again shall we experience such.

He welcomed the Grand Khalifa to Nigeria and commended their efforts in finding solutions to the problems of security in the country.

Buhari described the visit of the spiritual leader as historical while commending the sect for its peaceful conduct in carrying out its activities.

The leader of the Tijjaniyya in Nigeria, Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi, described the sect as the largest with 70 million followers across the globe and prayed for continued peace and blessings for the country.

Sheikh Niass said he had come to formally introduce himself as the new leader to the Government and people of Nigeria.

He prayed for peace, unity and the greatness of Nigeria. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

