Buhari pays tribute to Kanu, Chairman Agura Hotel

President Muhammadu Buhari has extended heartfelt condolences to the Kanu family of Arondizogu in Imo on the passing of the traditional ruler of Ejezie Autonomous Community, Arondizuogu, Maxwell Omeire Kanu (Ochiriozuo).

The president, in a condolence message by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, on Tuesday in Abuja affirmed that Ochiriozuo was an acclaimed leader in philanthropy and the hospitality industry.

He noted that the deceased had empowered many Nigerians from different walks of life, demonstrating that “the ultimate purpose of wealth is to lift the downtrodden, the weak and less-privileged in the society.’’

The president believed that the chairman of the famous Agura Hotel, Abuja, would be remembered as an embodiment of love for humanity and his creator; the very essence of the golden rule in his Christian faith.

The president prayed God to grant the soul of the late traditional ruler eternal rest and comfort his family, friends, associates and the people of Arodizuogu.

The late traditional ruler had served as patron to several socio-political and faith-based organisations. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...