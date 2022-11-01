Buhari pays tribute to elder statesman,  Mbazulike Amaechi

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari has extended heartfelt condolences to the Amaechi family, the government and people of Anambra and Ohaneze Ndigbo on the passing of Chief Mbazulike Amaechi.

The president made his feelings known in a condolence message issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, on Tuesday in Abuja.

Buhari also joined other Nigerians in mourning ”a great patriot who believed deeply in a united Nigeria, and continued to work for its progress, undeterred by his age and personal circumstances.”

The president said he had very fond memories of his recent meetings with the respected Nationalist, in Nov. 2021 in Abuja and May 2022 in Abakiliki, Ebonyi and these words of his on November 19, still resonate:

”I don’t want to leave this planet without peace returning to my country. I believe in one big, united Nigeria, a force in Africa. Mr President,

“I want you to be remembered as a person who saw Nigeria burning, and you quenched the fire.”

The president extolled the frankness, wisdom, honesty and advice of Amaechi on the situation in the South Eastern part of the country and the way forward.

He affirmed that the nonagenarian, elder statesman, First Republic parliamentarian and Minister of Aviation, would also be remembered for his warmth, values and devotion to the service of the nation.

Buhari prayed for the repose of the soul of the departed and comfort for all who mourn. (NAN)

