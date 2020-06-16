Buhari participates in China-Africa COVID-19 Solidarity Summit Wednesday

Share the news













President Muhammadu Buhari will on Wednesday via teleconference participate in the Extraordinary China-Africa Summit on Solidarity against COVID-19.

The event slated for 12:50pm, will be presided over by Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing, and will also deliver a keynote address.

The summit is jointly proposed by China; South Africa, the rotating chair of the African Union (AU); and Senegal, co-chair of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation.

Leaders of African countries, including members of the AU Assembly of Heads of State and Government and rotating chairs of major African subregional organizations, and the chairperson of the AU Commission, will attend the summit upon invitation.

The Secretary-General of the United Nations and the Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) are also expected to address the summit as special guests.

The Chinese foreign ministry had earlier in a statement released by its spokesman, Zhao Lijian, said:

“China has consistently attached great importance to the friendly relations of cooperation with Africa and is ready to work with African countries to build a closer community of shared future.

”Since the outbreak of COVID-19, China and African countries have offered assistance to each other and joined hands in fighting COVID-19.

“Currently the pandemic remains severe globally and the epidemic continues in Africa, adding that convening the summit at this crucial time shows once again the brotherhood between China and Africa.”

”The summit will not only consolidate consensus between the two sides on solidarity against COVID-19 and advance China-Africa cooperation, but also inject a new impetus into multilateralism and global cooperation against COVID-19.

”China is willing to work with all participants to make the summit a success,” Zhao maintained. (NAN)

