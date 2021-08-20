Buhari, others to grace CIBN banking, finance conference

President Muhammadu Buhari, among over 10,000 other participants across the globe, are expected to participate in a hybrid Banking and Finance Conference organised by the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria.

Dr Herbert Wigwe, GMD/CEO, Access Bank Plc and Chairman, Consultative Committee of the 14th Annual Banking and Finance Conference, said this at a virtual news conference on Friday in Lagos.

The theme of the Conference is: “Economic Recovery, Inclusion and Transformation; The Role of Banking and Finance.”

According to him, the conference is expected to reposition the banking and finance industry as a catalyst for economic recovery, inclusive growth and transformation.

He said the conference scheduled to hold on Sept.14 and Sept. 15, would be co-chaired by Managing Directors of Unity Bank Plc and Jaiz Bank Plc, Mrs Tomi Somefun and Mr Hassan Usman, respectively.

“This year’s event is a paradigm shift from previous conferences, with a strategy to enhance the quality of knowledge shared and full comprehension of the various topics to be discussed at the event.

“The event will be hosted as hybrid – virtually and physically. While over 10,000 participants across the globe are expected to participate virtually; there will be two physical locations for the conference.

“The locations are the Congress Hall of the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja and the Ijewere Hall of the Bankers House, Victoria Island, Lagos.

“All precautionary measures have been put in place to prevent the spread of the coronavirus at the Abuja and Lagos venues. Adequate security arrangements have also been made for all the delegates to attend physically,” Wigwe said.

He stated that President Paul Kagame of the Republic of Rwanda, would speak on the theme of the conference as the keynote speaker, to set the tone for the event.

Wigwe said Mr Godwin Emefiele, Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, would be the chief host, while Mr Bayo Olugbemi, CIBN President, would be the host.

He said further that, “Apart from providing participants a veritable platform to connect with other professionals and industry stakeholders across the world, it promises to be intellectually stimulating.”

He said the resolutions at the event would be made available to relevant stakeholders and policy makers, to enable them re-appraise and align their operations and strategies, in line with the outcome of the conference.

According to him, the millennials, Generation Y and Generation Z, have been considered as part of the primary target group for this year’s conference.

He added that adequate provision had been made for their robust involvement and participation.

Wigwe urged participants to register for the conference through its website: http://abfconference.cibng.org/#, stressing that the event was set to make history as the largest gathering of bankers in the world.

Other dignitaries expected to grace the occasion are: Nigeria’s Vice-President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, of Lagos, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, Minister of Finance and Mr Mohammed Musa, Minister, Federal Capital Territory, among others. (NAN)

