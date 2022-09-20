Buhari, others attend opening of UNGA 77 in New York

By Ceceilia Ologunagba

President Muhammadu Buhari and some Nigerian political leaders were among world leaders that attended the opening of the General Debate of the 77th session of the General Assembly at the UN headquarters on Tuesday in New York.

The correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Buhari was accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama and Permanent Representative of Nigeria to the UN, Prof. Tijjani Muhammad-Bande.

Others are Chief of Staff of the President, Prof Ibrahim Gambari; Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed and Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq.

No fewer than 150 world leaders are attending the largest diplomatic gathering after two years of virtual and hybrid summits.

On Wednesday, Buhari will be the first speaker to address the General Assembly, which is the second day of the General Debate.

He will deliver Nigeria’s statement around 9 a.m. (around 2 p.m. Nigerian time) to other world leaders during the morning session.

Also, he will be attending the Committee of African Heads of State and Government on Climate Change meeting and Africa’s New Public Health Order: Rejuvenating the Global Health Security Agenda.

Similarly, Buhari will attend a reception by the U.S. President Joe Biden at American Museum of Natural History.

On Thursday, the President is expected to attend a bilateral meeting on Nigeria International Economic Partnership Forum and High-Level meetings on the Sahel.

Also, Buhari will attend the Extraordinary Session of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government.

On Friday, the Nigerian President will attend High Level Breakfast Meeting on Reinvigorating Multilateralism and Achieving Comprehensive Reform of the UN Security Council Commemoration of 15 years of L.69.

Similarly, he will attend the official Launch of Nigeria’s Integrated National Financing Framework that same day (NAN)

