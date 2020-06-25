Buhari, Osinbajo, Senate President, Governors, others hold crucial APC NEC meeting

Share the news













President Muhammadu Buhari and members of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) are currently in a crucial meeting aimed at finding lasting solution to the crisis facing the party.

The virtual meeting which was summoned by the acting Chairman of the APC, Mr Victor Giadom, is being attended by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President Ahmad Lawn and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha.

Others NEC members in attendance of the meeting are all the State Governors elected under the platform of the APC as well as some National Assembly members.(NAN)

