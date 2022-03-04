Buhari, Osinbajo, others to grace Nigeria Employers’ Summit

By Esenvosa Izah

President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo are expected to grace the maiden edition of the Nigeria Employers’ Summit from May 30 to May 31 in Abuja.

The summit is organised by the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA).

Mrs Celine Oni, NECA’s Director, Learning and Development/Projects, stated this at a news conference on Friday in Lagos.

She said that other guests expected at the summit include the Speaker, House of Representatives, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila and Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, President, Africa Development Bank.

Others are, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mr Adeniyi Adebayo, Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment and Dr Chris Nigige Minister of Labour and Employment.

Oni said that the summit would provide a platform where issues facing employers would be discussed with far-reaching recommendations made to governments.

According to her, the summit is an event that is aimed at re-shaping the face of advocacy in Nigeria.

“The summit will provide the private sector and other stakeholders the privilege to identify and explore the nexus between a thriving private sector and national development,“she said.

She said the summit would identify impediments to enterprise competitiveness and employment creation as well as proffer solutions to these impediments.

The director added that communiqué arising from the summit would serve as a strategic advocacy roadmap and employer’s input into national budgets and development plans.

NECA is the umbrella organisation of employers in the Organised Private Sector of Nigeria. (NAN)

