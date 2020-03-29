Buhari orders lockdown of Lagos, Ogun, FCT for 14 days – See those exempted

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the cessation of movements in Lagos and FCT as well as Ogun State for an initial period of 14 days in a bid to checkmate COVID-19.

Buhari who announced this in an address Sunday said the order will take effect from 11pm Monday 30TH March 2020.

During the shutdown all citizens in the affected states are to stay at home, the President directed.

Buhari said in his address, “Based on the advice of the Federal Ministry of Health and the NCDC, I am directing the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days with effect from 11pm on Monday, 30th March 2020. This restriction will also apply to Ogun State due to its close proximity to Lagos and the high traffic between the two States.

“All citizens in these areas are to stay in their homes. Travel to or from other states should be postponed. All businesses and offices within these locations should be fully closed during this period.

The president however announced some exemptions to the order

He said “This order does not apply to hospitals and all related medical establishments as well as organizations in health care related manufacturing and distribution.

“Furthermore, commercial establishments such as; a. food processing, distribution and retail companies; b. petroleum distribution and retail entities, c. power generation, transmission and distribution companies; and d. private security companies are also exempted.

“Although these establishments are exempted, access will be restricted and monitored.

“ Workers in telecommunication companies, broadcasters, print and electronic media staff who can prove they are unable to work from home are also exempted” the president said.