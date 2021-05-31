President Muhammadu Buhari has charged the nation’s security and intelligence agencies to expedite efforts towards the recovery of the 200 children kidnapped from an Islamic school in Niger State.

The President, who received briefing on the latest incident of school kidnapping, condemned as unfortunate, the kidnapping of children from schools and urged all the agencies involved in the rescue operation to do their utmost in securing their immediate release.

He also directed that the concerned government agencies to extend possible support to the families of the kidnapped children.

Garba Shehu Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

