Buhari orders security agencies to ensure release of 200 Niger students

May 31, 2021 Danlami Nmodu News, Project 0



President Muhammadu Buhari has the nation’s and intelligence agencies to expedite towards the recovery of the 200 children kidnapped from an Islamic school in Niger State.

The President, who received briefing on the incident of school kidnapping, condemned as unfortunate, the kidnapping of children from schools and urged all the agencies involved in the operation to do their utmost in securing their immediate .

He also directed concerned government agencies to extend support to the families of the kidnapped children.

Shehu Senior Special Assistant to the President ( & Publicity)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,