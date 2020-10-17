Buhari orders further support to flood-affected states

President Muhammadu Buhari Saturday took stock of the flood situation in the country and authorized the dispatch of special teams to deliver urgently needed assistance to 12 states most ravaged by the seasonal rains.

According to a press release signed by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity) on Saturday, the states to receive the teams conveying reinforcement of reliefs and other equipment through the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, are: Kebbi, Niger, Kwara, Kogi, Edo, Anambra, Delta, Kano, Jigawa, Rivers, Bayelsa and Adamawa.

Some of the states that have been reached with the first wave of support from the Presidency are: Kebbi, Niger, Kwara, Sokoto, Jigawa and Kaduna.

President Buhari once again expressed the nation’s sympathy to the victims of the floods, many of whom had lost family members, homes and valued investments in agricultural crops and livestock.

The President underscored the need for additional coordination between the federal and state government agencies dealing with the issues, and for improved forecast and warning systems to avert similar calamities.