Buhari orders 2-week total lockdown in Kano

By Danlami Nmodu

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered a 2-week total lockdown in Kano, northern Nigeria.

The president announced this in his address to the nation Monday night.

Though the president earlier directed that there shall be a phased, gradual easing of lockdown in FCT,Lagos and Ogun, he said such review will not apply to Kano.

Buhari said “With regards to Kano, I have directed the enforcement of a total lockdown for a period of two weeks effective immediately.

He said “The Federal Government shall deploy all the necessary human, material and technical resources to support the State in controlling and containing the pandemic and preventing the risk of further spread to neighbouring States.

He equally commended the frontline workers across the country who, on a daily basis, risked “everything to ensure we win this fight. For those who got infected in the line of duty, rest assured that Government will do all it takes to support you and your families during this exceedingly difficult period. I will also take this opportunity to assure you all that your safety, wellbeing and welfare remain paramount to our Government,” the president said.

Newsdiaryonline reports that Kano has continued to attract special attention on the heels of reports of strange deaths in the city.The state government acknowledged the mystery deaths but has insisted they were not connected to COVID-19.

The state government’s claim has not done anything to calm frayed nerves over the endless strange deaths which many link, without proof yet, to COVID-19.

The suspension of COVID-19 tests NCDC has also fuelled anxiety. The tests are expected to resume this week, reports said.