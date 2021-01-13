Buhari on Ndubuisi Kanu: ‘Gallant military officer, who distinguished himself’

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with family and friends of former military administrator of Lagos and Imo States, Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu, 77, praying for God’s covering over all his loved ones.

This was disclosed in a statement by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity) on Wednesday.

He said “the President condoles with all professional colleagues of the gallant military officer, who distinguished himself in all positions and responsibilities during service, taking up more daunting, but historically rewarding challenges like speaking up for the weak and vulnerable, and the struggle for the country’s return to democratic government.”

According to Shehu, President Buhari believes late Rear Admiral Kanu’s credentials in serving the nation, as a career military officer and as an activist with NADECO in actualising the June 12, 1993 mandate, remain commendable and will continue to inspire younger generations on patriotism.

The President prayed for the repose of the soul of the elder statesman.