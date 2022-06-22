Buhari nominates Shehu as RMAFC Chairman

President Muhammadu Buhari has nominated Malam Mohammed Shehu as the Chairman of the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC).



This is contained in a letter read by the Senate President, Dr Ahmad Lawan at plenary on Wednesday.

“In accordance with the provision of Section 154 (1) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended.

“I am pleased to forward for confirmation by the Senate the appointment of Mohammed Shehu, as the Chairman of the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission.



“It is my hope that the Senate will consider and confirm the nominee in the usual expeditious manner,” Buhari said.

In a related development, Lawan, at plenary also forwarded Buhari’s request for confirmation of Mr Joe Ohiani, as substantive Director-General of the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC).



Also forwarded was the President’s request for the confirmation of Mr Umar Yahaya as Co-Chairman of the Governing Council of Unclaimed Funds.

The nominees were expected to appear before relevant committees of the Senate for screening.

The committees were given two weeks to report back to the Senate in plenary(NAN

