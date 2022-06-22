Buhari nominates Mohammed Bello Shehu RMAFC Chairman

By Haruna Salami

Senate on Wednesday received President Muhammadu Buhari’s request for confirmation of appointment of Mohammed Bello Shehu as Chairman Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission, RMAFC.



In a letter to the Senate President, read at plenary, Buhari said the appointment was in line with section 154 (1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended).



The curriculum vitae of the candidate was included for the consideration of the Senate.



“It is my hope will consider and confirm the nominee in the usual expeditious manner”, Buhari said.

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

