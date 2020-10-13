Disquiet trails Buhari’s nomination Lauretta Onochie, others as INEC Commissioners

By Haruna Salami



The Senate on Tuesday received a request from President Muhammadu Buhari for the confirmation of four nominees as Commissioners for the Independent National Electoral Commission, NEC.

The request which was contained in a letter dated October 12, 2020, was read during plenary by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan.

The letter read, “pursuant to Paragraph 14 of Part I(F) of the Third Schedule to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999, as amended, I hereby forward for confirmation by the Senate, the appointment of the following four (4) Commissioners for the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

The nominees listed by the President are Prof. Muhammad Sani Kallah (National Electoral Commissioner), Katsina; Lauretta Onochie (National Electoral Commissioner), Delta; Prof. Kunle Cornelius Ajayi (National Electoral Commissioner), Ekiti; and Saidu Babura Ahmad (Resident Electoral Commissioner), Jigawa.

onochie’s appointment has caused a lot of disquiet on social media with many expressing shock. Even more, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State slammed the appointment, openly.