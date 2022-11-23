Buhari nominates Lauretta Onochie, Chairman NDDC Board

By Haruna Salami

President Muhammadu Buhari has nominated Lauretta Onochie as the Chairman of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Board.

This was contained in a letter to the Senate by the President requesting the Senate to confirm Onchie and 14 others as chairman and members of the NDDC board.

Onochie who is a Special Assistant to the President on Social Media is from Delta state in the Niger Delta in South South geo-political zone.

However, as soon as the Senate President Ahmad Lawan, the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege raised a point of order that his state, Delta has no “state representative” on the board as required by law. The Senate President agreed with his deputy and urged the executive arm to quickly correct the anomaly so that it will not delay Senate consideration and eventual confirmation.

