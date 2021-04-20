By Haruna Salam

President Muhammad Buhari has nominated Justice Salisu Garba Abdullahi as Chief Judge of High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

This was contained in a letter sent to the Senate and read by Senate President, Ahmed Lawan on Tuesday at plenary, pursuant to section 256 (1) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

“I hereby request for the confirmation of Salisu Garba Abdullahi, Acting Chief Judge of the Federal Capital Territory as substantive Chief Judge of High Court of FCT, Buhari’s letter said.

The President’s request was referred to Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters to report back to plenary in two weeks.

