Buhari nominates Justice Salisu Garba Abdullahi as CJ HC of FCT

April 20, 2021



By Haruna Salam

Muhammad Buhari nominated Justice Salisu Garba Abdullahi as Chief of High Court of Federal Capital , Abuja.

This was contained in a letter sent to Senate and read by Senate , Ahmed Lawan on Tuesday plenary, pursuant to section 256 (1) of of Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

“I hereby request confirmation of Salisu Garba Abdullahi, Acting Chief of the Federal Capital as substantive Chief of High Court of FCT, Buhari’s letter said.

The ’s request was referred to Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Matters to report back to plenary in two weeks.

