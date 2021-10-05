Buhari nominates Justice Baba Yusuf as Chief Judge, FCT High Court

President Muhammadu Buhari has nominated Justice Baba Yusuf as Chief Judge of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.



This is contained in in a letter dated Oct. 4, transmitted to the Senate by the President and read at plenary on Tuesday, by Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege.



Buhari in the letter explained that the request for the confirmation of Yusuf was in accordance with the provision of Section 256(1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigerian 1999 (as amended). (NAN)

