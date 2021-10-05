Buhari nominates Justice Baba Yusuf as Chief Judge, FCT High Court

President Buhari nominated Baba Yusuf as of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.


This is contained in in a letter dated Oct. 4, transmitted to the Senate by the President and read plenary on Tuesday, by Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege.


Buhari in the letter explained request for the confirmation of Yusuf  was in accordance with the provision of Section 256(1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of 1999 (as amended). (NAN)

