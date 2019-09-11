Buhari nominates ICPC to implement Africa Union Treaty

#TrackNigeria: President Muhammadu Buhari has nominated the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) as an additional country focal agency under the African Union Convention on Preventing and Combating Corruption.

A statement by the spokesperson of the Commission, Rasheedat Okoduwa Tuesday said ICPC’s nomination was conveyed to the African Union Commission in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia by the Nigeria Embassy in Addis Ababa, which is also the country’s Permanent Mission to the African Union and the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa.

In a Note Verbale dated 29 July 2019, it says ‘’…the embassy wishes to request the esteemed Commission to facilitate the necessary processes in furtherance and to ensure the operationalization of the above-mentioned nomination by the Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.’’

“By President Buhari’s nomination, ICPC becomes the second Nigeria anti-corruption agency designated under the African Union Convention on Preventing and Combating Corruption.

“The nomination will help strengthen the work of the Commission, and enhance its relevance within the African continent.

“The President’s action is a testimony to and recognition of ICPC’s positive impact on the anti-corruption campaign in Nigeria.

“Nigeria is a state party to the African Union Convention on Preventing and Combating Corruption, which was adopted on July 1, 2003.

“Its objective, among others, is to ‘’promote and strengthen the development in Africa by each State Party, of mechanisms required to prevent, detect, punish and eradicate corruption and related offences in the public and private sectors,’’ the statement read.

