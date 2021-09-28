Buhari nominates ICPC Board Members

Haruna Salami

Muhammadu has written to the seeking confirmation of appointment of commissioners to fill vacancies at the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Commission in accordance with section 3 (6) of the Corrupt Practices and other Related Act.

He wrote for confirmation the the appointment of the under listed nominees:

Dr. (Mrs) Mojisola Yahaya Kolade, Ekiti state, (South West), Ann Ode, Cross River State (South south), Ali Goni Gujiba, Yobe state (North east), Dr. Louis Solomon Madaba, Adamawa state (North east), Sen. Anthony Agbo, state (South east).

In another development, the nominated Engr Mohammed Sami Baba as Federal Commissioner for Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission, RMAFC, representing Bauchi state in accordance with section 154 (1) of 1999 Constitution (as amended).

Accordingly, said the CVs of all the nominees were attached for the consideration of the Senate.

He urged the to consider the nominations in the “usual expeditious manner”.

