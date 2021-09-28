Buhari nominates ICPC Board Members

By Haruna Salami

President Muhammadu Buhari has written to the Senate seeking confirmation of appointment of commissioners to fill vacancies at the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission in accordance with section 3 (6) of the Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Act.

He wrote for confirmation by the Senate the appointment of the under listed nominees:

Dr. (Mrs) Mojisola Yahaya Kolade, Ekiti state, (South West), Ann Ode, Cross River State (South south), Ali Goni Gujiba, Yobe state (North east), Dr. Louis Solomon Madaba, Adamawa state (North east), Sen. Anthony Agbo, Ebonyi state (South east).

In another development, the President nominated Engr Mohammed Sami Baba as Federal Commissioner for Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission, RMAFC, representing Bauchi state in accordance with section 154 (1) of 1999 Constitution (as amended).

Accordingly, Buhari said the CVs of all the nominees were attached for the consideration of the Senate.

He urged the Senate to consider the nominations in the “usual expeditious manner”.

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...