Buhari nominates Abubakar Fikpo as acting DG NDE

President Muhammadu Buhari has nominated Malam Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo as the acting Director-General of the National Directorate of Employment (NDE), pending the appointment of a substantive Director-General for the Agency.

A statement by the president’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Monday, said the president’s decision had already been conveyed to the Minister of State, Labour and Employment, Mr Festus Keyamo.