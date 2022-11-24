Buhari names Onochie as NDDC board chairman, 14 others as members

By Haruna Salami

The controversy surrounding the appointment of substantive board members of NDDC may have been

laid to rest as President Muhammadu Buhari appointed his aide on new media, Lauretta Onochie, as

the substantive chairman of the Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

Buhari, in a letter addressed to the Senate Prssident Ahmad Lawan, also announced the nomination of

14 others as NDDC board members.

The president’s letter, which was read at the Senate plenary on Wednesday, requested the Senate’s

confirmation of the nominees.

Other NDDC board members are: Dimgba Erugba, Abia; Dr. Emem Willcox Wills, Akwa Ibom; Elder

Denyanbofa Dimaro, Bayelsa State; Hon. Orok Duke, Cross River; Dr. Pius Odudu, Edo; Engineer Anthony

Ekenne, Imo; Hon. Gbenga Edema, Ondo; Elekwachi Dimkpa (State Representative, Rivers.

Others are: Alhaji Mohammed Kabir Abubakar, (Zonal Representative, Nasarawa State, North-Central);

Alhaji Sadiq Sami Sule – Ikoh (Zonal Representative, Kebbi State, North-West); Prof. Tahir Mamman SAN,

(Zonal Representative, Adamawa State, North-East); Chief Samuel Ogbokwu, (Managing Director);

Major-General Charles Airhiavbere (rtd) (Executive Director, Finance, and Charles Ogunmola, Executive

Director, Projects.

The Senate is yet to fix a day for their screening and confirmation

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

