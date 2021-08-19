Buhari names delegation to Son’s Wedding, Emir’s Coronation

(Yusuf and Zahra.Photo montage: bbc)

President Muhammadu Buhari has named the presidential delegation to visit for the marriage his son Yusuf Buhari to Zahra on Friday

This was disclosed in a statement by Garba Shehu, Senior to the President (Media & Publicity).

He said the delegation led by Chief , Professor Ibrahim Gambari also represent Buhari at the coronation the Emir Bichi.

The statement reads: “Ahead of President Muhammadu Buhari’ visit to for the marriage of his son, Yusuf Buhari, to Zahra , the daughter of Nasiru Ado , the Emir of Bichi in on Friday, the President has dispatched a high level delegation to be led by his Chief of , Professor Ibrahim Gambari.

“The Presidential delegation, including the Ministers of Defence, Maj Gen Bashir Salihi Magashi (rtd), Agriculture, Alhaji Sabo Nanono, Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika and Water Resources, Engr. Suleiman Hussein Adamu as well as the Senior to the President (Media and Publicity), Garba Shehu stay back after the wedding, to represent the President at the coronation of the Emir at Bichi the following day, Saturday,” the statement said.

