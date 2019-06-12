Buhari names Abuja Stadium after Abiola, vows to crackdown on those inciting unrest

By Danlami Nmodu

#TrackNigeria – President Muhammadu Buhari has proposed the renaming of Abuja National Stadium after Chief Moshood Abiola, the presumed winner of June 12, 1993 Presidential elections.

“Today, I propose the re-naming of the Abuja National Stadium. Henceforth it will be called Moshood Abiola National Stadium”,Buhari said in his Democracy Day address at Eagle Square Abuja, on June 12,2019.

The event was the first Democracy Day celebration on June 12 in recognition of the injustice caused by the annulment of June 12,1993 presidential election by the military.

Buhari noted, “As we all know, correcting injustice is a pre-requisite for peace and unity. As part of the process of healing and reconciliation, I approved the recognition of June 12 as Democracy Day and invested the late Chief M.K.O. Abiola and Babagana Kingibe with National Honours, as I did with the late Chief Gani Fawehinmi. The purpose was to partially atone for the previous damage done in annulling the Presidential elections of that year.”

The President also threatened to crackdown on those inciting violence and unrest. “This Government will not tolerate actions by any individual or groups of individuals who seek to attack our way of life or those who seek to corruptly enrich themselves at the expense of the rest of us. We will crack down on those who incite ordinary innocent people to violence and unrest”,Buhari said.

