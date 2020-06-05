Buhari, Muslim faithful observe Juma’at Prayer as FCT reopens worship centres

Share the news













President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday joined other Muslim faithful to observe the two raka’at Juma’at prayer following the reopening of the Aso Villa Mosque in Abuja.

Only few Muslim faithful were admitted into the Mosque in line with the directive and guideline of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 on public gathering.

The Federal Capital Territory Administration had earlier issued statement on guidelines for the reopening of places of worships in the six Area Councils.

Those in attendance were not only tested but sanitised against the deadly Coronavirus disease as part of measures to keep the Presidential Villa free of the virus.

The protocol of social distancing was also strictly observed in line with guidelines on public gathering, and only senior staff of the Villa were allowed to attend the prayer session.(NAN)

Related