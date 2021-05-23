President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with family of the former Senate President, the late Chuba Okadigbo on the death of their son, Pharaoh Okadigbo.

Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity) made this known in a statement Sunday.

Adesina revealed that while reacting to the news of the death, President Buhari says it is very sad to lose such a promising young man with so much potentials and passion for youth involvement in the socio-political development of Nigeria.

The President noted that the late Pharaoh at an early age keyed into the vision of a better Nigeria not just for the privileged but for all and sundry, which he (the President) shared with the late Chuba, who was his running mate in the 2003 presidential election.

President Buhari added that the nation will miss a firm believer in the necessity for the people to work in collaboration with governments at all levels to achieve the better society we all wish for.

He prayed that God Almighty will comfort family, friends and associates, and repose the soul of the departed.

