Buhari mourns with Okadigbo Family on death of Pharaoh

May 23, 2021 Danlami Nmodu News



President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with family of the President, the late Chuba Okadigbo on the death of their son, Pharaoh Okadigbo.

Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity) made this known in a statement Sunday.

Adesina revealed that while reacting to the news of the death, President Buhari says it is very sad to lose such a promising man with so much potentials and passion for youth involvement in the socio-political development of Nigeria.

The President noted that the late Pharaoh at an early age keyed the vision of a better Nigeria not just privileged but for all and sundry, which he (the President) shared with the late Chuba, was his running mate in the 2003 presidential election.

President Buhari added that the nation will miss a firm believer in the necessity people to work in collaboration with governments at all levels to achieve the better society all wish for.

He prayed that God Almighty will comfort family, friends and associates, and repose the soul of the departed.    

