Buhari mourns Wazirin Tambuwal, Muhammadu Bello, Danladi Pasali

January 19, 2022



President Muhammadu Buhari has joined Sokoto Emirate Council, government and people Sokoto State as well as family the Gov. Aminu Tambuwal in mourning the demise   and community leader,  Alhaji Muhammadu Bello, the Wazirin Tambuwal.

Before his death, Bello was the Head Waziri Tambuwal family in Tambuwal, having succeeded the ’s late father, Alhaji Umar Waziri Usmanu.

Buhari, in a condolence message by his media aide, Malam Garba Shehu, on Wednesday in Abuja, said he was deeply grieved to learn about the death Wazirin Tambuwal.

According to him, the late Bello will be remembered for his insightful knowledge on matters Islamic laws and spirituality.

“He was also passionate about community service and social empowerment.

“My deepest condolences to his family and countless well-wishers, as well as to his brothers,  Abdullahi Waziri and Gov. Tambuwal,” he said.

Similarly, the president joined leaders and members the All Progressives Congress (APC) in condoling with family the Coordinator Buhari Campaign Organisation, Alhaji Danladi Pasali, whose passing left the party in deep grief.

Buhari commiserated with friends, business and political associates the erudite and charismatic political leader, who contributed to the success the 2015 and 2019 elections, “and remained loyal in advocacy and mobilisation’’.

The president believed the courage, diligence and skillfulness that Pasali, who also as Secretary the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), and his commitment to democracy and development be always remembered.

Buhari prayed that the almighty God grant a rest, and comfort his family. (NAN

