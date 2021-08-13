Buhari mourns victims of flood in Niger Republic, states in Nigeria

Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with Mohammed , government and people of Niger Republic,  over devastating floods that have left many dead and homes.

In a statement his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, on Friday in Abuja, Buhari said losses reported from Niger Republic in the last two days were vast and disturbing.

The also noted the damages and losses caused flooding in many parts of the world, including some states in Nigeria.

According the president, natural disasters are symptoms of which all countries, including Nigeria, have committed taking measures prevent the adverse effects.

President Buhari prayed for all the departed souls and families. (NAN

