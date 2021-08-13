Buhari mourns victims of flood in Niger Republic, states in Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with President Mohammed Bazoum, government and people of Niger Republic, over devastating floods that have left many dead and affected homes.

In a statement by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, on Friday in Abuja, President Buhari said losses reported from Niger Republic in the last two days were very vast and disturbing.

The president also noted the damages and losses caused by flooding in many parts of the world, including some states in Nigeria.

According to the president, natural disasters are symptoms of climate change which all countries, including Nigeria, have committed to taking measures to prevent the adverse effects.

President Buhari prayed for all the departed souls and affected families. (NAN

