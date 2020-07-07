Buhari mourns victims of boat mishap in Benue, Lagos

Share the news













President Muhammadu Buhari, has commiserated with the families of victims of recent boat mishaps on inland water ways in Benue and Lagos.

In a statement by Garba Shehu, the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, on Monday, Buhari described their deaths as “sad and unfortunate,” and also condoled with the governments and people of both States.

“President Buhari, while calling on state authorities and surrounding communities to step up rescue efforts of passengers still missing, called on would-be passengers of water transportation to adhere strictly to safety regulations outlined by national and state authorities in order to prevent avoidable accidents and loss of lives and property.

“Such a call has become imperative in view of prevailing COVID-19 guidelines against overcrowding and night travels.”

He prayed that God will comfort the bereaved families and grant rest to the souls of the departed.

