Buhari mourns victims of bandit attack in Sokoto

December 8, 2021 Danlami Nmodu Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project, News 0



President has expressed sadness over the recent gruesome attack on travellers in Sokoto State.

Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity) noted in a statement that while reacting to the incident Wednesday, President said, “I am very distressed at the manner of visited these hapless citizens who were undertaking a legitimate journey to another part of the country.

“It shows that the evil this administration is confronting is one that requires the support and involvement of all Nigerians.

“I extend deep condolences to the of the victims as I assure that the security agencies will continue to give their all to bring to an end the operations of these despicable people.”

Tags: , ,